Belton ISD student-athlete tests positive for COVID-19

BELTON, Texas – A Belton Independent School District student athlete has tested positive for COVID-19.

This is according to Athletic Director Sam Skidmore, who released a statement on Monday.

Skidmore says the student-athlete was participating in Belton High’s summer Strength & Condition Camp. Symptoms developed on Saturday morning, so the student did not attend camp on Monday – but instead went to get tested. The student did participate in activities last Friday at Tiger Field within their workout group.

The statement says that based on UIL’s recommendations, the coaches and students in the student’s assigned workout group will be excluded from workouts for the next two weeks. Activities will be suspended for Belton High School at Tiger Field on Tuesday, June 30. Cleaning efforts include indoor facilities, such as the weight room, which will be receiving specialized disinfection fogging treatments. Equipment is sanitized between each use, and all items are cleaned between group rotations.

Belton ISD Athletics says it remains committed to providing an opportunity for children to voluntarily participate in Strength & Conditioning and Skill Instruction in the safest environment possible. Coaches are required to wear a mask at all times, and steps have been taken to be able to provide face coverings for athletes whenever social distancing is not possible indoors.

All athletes and their families are strongly encouraged to do the following:

Practice social distancing (6 feet)

Wearing a mask in public when distancing is not possible.

Wash your hands often for at least 20 seconds.

Avoid touching your face with unwashed hands.

Monitor your health for symptoms and stay home if you’re sick.

Follow CDC guidance if symptoms develop.

Outdoor Strength and Condition activities will resume at Belton High School on Wednesday, July 1. If you have questions, you can Coach Brett Sniffin at brett.sniffin@bisd.net or by phone 254-215-2458.

Source: Belton ISD Athletics