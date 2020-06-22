Belton ISD student places first at National History Day competition

BELTON, Texas – A Belton Independent School District student wins first place at the National History Day competition!

Aditi Bhat is a junior at Belton New Tech High School at Waskow, and earned top recognition in the “Senior Individual Websites” category last weekend for her project “‘Deeds Not Words’: The Suffragettes, Women Breaking Barriers.”

Bhat is the first Belton ISD student ever to place at the national level of this competition.

National History Day is a year-long program which turns students into historians as they explore local, state, national and world history. This year’s theme was “Breaking Barriers in History.”

The program culminates in three levels of competition – regional, state and national – in which students showcase their rich knowledge and present their work to a panel of judges.

Due to COVID-19, the state-level competition was moved online in April and the national competition, held June 14-20, was also moved to a virtual format rather than being in person at the University of Maryland.

Caroline Moehlenbrock from New Tech and Hope Bovell from North Belton Middle School also represented Belton ISD at the national competition.

A broadcast of the award ceremony is available at https://www.nhd.org/virtual2020awards. For a full list of winners, you can visit https://www.nhd.org/winners.

Source: Belton Independent School District