Belton ISD students eat for free for remainder of school year

BELTON, Texas – All students within the Belton Independent School District will now receive breakfast and lunch at no charge for the remainder of the school year, thanks to recent waiver extensions from the USDA.

This change takes effect immediately for all students, regardless of previous eligibility.

“We are grateful to be able to provide nutritious meals to all our students at no charge,” said Donna Shelton, Assistant Director of School Nutrition. “We know this year has been difficult for a variety of reasons, and we hope being able to provide meals at no charge is a convenience for families in the Big Red Community.”

Students attending school in person may receive both breakfast and lunch meals daily on their campus. Remote students, as well as any child age 18 and under, are eligible to pick up grab-and-go meals from these curbside locations:

• Southwest Elementary – 611 S. Saunders. St., Belton

• Pirtle Elementary – 714 S. Pea Ridge Rd., Temple

• Miller Heights Elementary – 1110 Fairway Dr., Belton

• North Belton Middle School – 7907 Prairie View Rd., Temple

Curbside meal distribution is 8-8:30 a.m. for breakfast, and 12:30-1:00 p.m. for lunch when school is in session. Curbside sites will not be open on scheduled breaks and holidays.

For curbside pick-up, the child does not have to be present. If the child is not present, however, the parent or guardian must present proof of the child (i.e. a student ID, report card, birth certificate or shot record, etc.).

Although meal service will be at no cost for the remainder of the school year, families are still encouraged to submit the Free and Reduced Price School Meal Application at https://www.nlappscloud.com. Approved applicants receive additional benefits outside of meal service. Submission also helps ensure Belton ISD campuses receive funding to support students.

Source: Belton Independent School District