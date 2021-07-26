Belton ISD students to receive free meals during 2021-22 school year

BELTON, Texas — All students in the Belton Independent School District will receive free breakfast and lunch during the 2021-2022 school year.

This comes after the United States Department of Agriculture issued guidance allowing school districts to continue offering meals at no cost. The district was also able to offer the free meal service last school year during the pandemic.

Breakfasts and lunches will be provided daily on the district’s 18 campuses at no cost. For more information about Nutrition Services, you can visit www.bisd.net/nutrition.

Source: Belton Independent School District