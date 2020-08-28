Belton ISD Superintendent releases statement on student’s death

Belton ISD superintendent Dr. Matt Smith is speaking out about the death of 16-year-old Fernando Martinez.

“My heart is heavy after hearing of the tragic loss of one of our students last night,” Dr. Smith said. “The district offers our deepest condolences to the family and friends, as well as to the student’s school community.”

Belton police say officers have arrested a 16-year old boy on a murder charge in connection with the deadly shooting of Martinez Thursday night.

Dr. Smith assured the Big Red Community that they will make sure students, staff, and families will be taken care.

Counselors and campus administrators will be available for those who want to talk or may need additional support.