Belton ISD supporting families during COVID-19

BELTON, Texas- Belton ISD’s Board of Trustees voted Monday to waive the technology insurance fee all students pay for the upcoming school year.

The move will save families more than $240,000 over the next school year.

Further recognizing the challenging circumstances facing students and families, trustees authorized the district to cancel more than $40,000 of debt remaining from the end of the 2019-2020 school year.

This includes debt accumulated over the course of the year from school meal charges, ID replacement fees, costs of replacement or repair of technology devices and other campus operations.

The district plans to release a comprehensive response plan on July 24 before opening the district’s At-Home Learning registration window the following week.