Belton ISD takes action to minimize impact of winter weather

BELTON, Texas – The Belton Independent School District Board of Trustees voted Monday to take steps to minimize the impact of closing the district last week due to severe weather, power outages and issues with water and internet connectivity.

The Board unanimously approved paying employees during the five days of closure and to submit a “Missed School Days” waiver to the Texas Education Agency for those days. These waivers, if approved by the Texas Education Agency, would waive the requirement to make up missed instruction time for Feb. 16-19 and Feb. 22.

The Board also voted to submit an additional waiver to claim credit for instructional minutes on Feb. 12, which the district deemed a virtual learning day.

After hearing back from the TEA on the status of the waivers, the district plans to determine how the early dismissal on Feb. 11 might impact the school calendar.

During the workshop portion of the evening, Board members evaluated the progress the district is making toward Goal 1 to “engage the community in setting the direction for the future of BISD.” They reviewed a draft of values and beliefs statements that will be brought to them at the March Board meeting for approval. They also discussed the six attributes identified in the district’s Journey of a Graduate and the importance of instilling them in all Belton ISD students.

Source: Belton Independent School District