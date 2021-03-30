Belton ISD to prepare for student population growth

Belton ISD trustees have learned they need to get ready for a large growth in their student population in the next few years.

In their Monday meeting, Michelle Box from Templeton Demographics told the Board it should be prepared to welcome an additional 3,000 students to the district in the next five years.

The projections include 5.6% annual growth as the district continues to be one of the only in the state to experience increased enrollment growth during the pandemic.

The booming housing market is also credited with the growth, with home sales in the area, tripling in the last six years.

“Our job over the next few months will be to take this demographic information and pair it with our facilities assessment so we can make the appropriate decisions moving forward in a long-range facility plan,” said Superintendent Matt Smith.

At the elementary level, Templeton Demographics estimates an average growth of 366 students per year or 1,800 during the next five years.

Chisholm Trail Elementary and Tarver Elementary are expected to be impacted the most by this accelerated, rapid growth.

Michael Morgan, assistant superintendent of operations, has proposed a plan to address elementary enrollment growth that will include adding additional teachers, closing impacted campuses to new transfers, repurposing existing space at Lakewood Elementary and Sparta Elementary and purchasing portable classrooms.

Superintendent Smith stressed that portable buildings are a temporary strategy to address the growth and not a long-term solution.

The Board approved the purchase of five portable buildings to be used at Chisholm Trail and Tarver in the 2021-2022 school year, with the money coming from surplus funds from the $149.7 million bond voters approved in May 2017.

“We have growth in the north and the south of our district and are only in the second year of new attendance boundaries,” Smith said.

“We’d like to keep kids at those home campuses. When you add a new school, you have to change attendance boundaries. We want to avoid multiple changes, and portable buildings will help us do that in the short term.”