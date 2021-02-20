Belton ISD to remain closed Monday

BELTON, Texas – Belton ISD will remain closed Monday, February 22. The district says with staff working remotely, electricity and water service in the Big Red Community continues to be unstable.
Free Grab & Go breakfast and lunch will be available at all schools. Students do not need to be present and no ID is required. Breakfast will be served from 7:30-8:30 a.m. Lunch will be served from 11:30-12:30 p.m.
The district says it is hopeful they will be able to return to learning on Tuesday, whether that be as a virtual learning day or with face-to-face instruction at our schools.
Belton ISD strives to live out our values of clarity, kindness and unity in purpose. We recognize that the events over the last week have impacted families across our Big Red Community in many ways, and we are here to support you. Please reach out to your teacher or principal to keep them updated if you are experiencing challenges that impact your student’s ability to engage in learning.Belton ISD