Belton ISD to remain closed Monday

BELTON, Texas – Belton ISD will remain closed Monday, February 22. The district says with staff working remotely, electricity and water service in the Big Red Community continues to be unstable.

Free Grab & Go breakfast and lunch will be available at all schools. Students do not need to be present and no ID is required. Breakfast will be served from 7:30-8:30 a.m. Lunch will be served from 11:30-12:30 p.m.

The district says it is hopeful they will be able to return to learning on Tuesday, whether that be as a virtual learning day or with face-to-face instruction at our schools.