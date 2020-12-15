Belton ISD Trustees approve changes to spring calendar to support learning

BELTON, Texas – The Belton ISD Board of Trustees approved changes to the district’s spring calendar on Monday with the intent of better supporting teachers and students during this school year.

The changes include adding three teacher in-service/student holiday days on January 5, March 1 and April 26 to allow for more teacher planning and professional development.

In October, district leaders gathered feedback from teachers through a ThoughtExchange survey and Zoom meetings on the challenges they are facing as they work to provide exceptional learning experiences for all students, both in person and virtually.

Making adjustments to the calendar is one way the district is supporting teachers. Other supportive efforts include protecting the dedicated time on early release Wednesdays for planning, clarifying expectations for At-School and At-Home learners and increasing the personnel support on individual campuses from the district’s Teaching & Learning department.

One other change to the calendar is the addition of an early dismissal day for secondary students on January 22 to coincide with the previously revised finals testing schedule. The newly-approved calendar keeps in place the early release days on most Wednesdays that the Board adopted in the fall.

Also during the regular meeting on Monday, the Board celebrated the completion of efforts to improve playground amenities for students across all elementary campuses. The improvements included 76 new swings, 13 new playscapes, 17 new shade structures and 33,876 square feet of synthetic fall protection.

The project’s initial phase, which provided accessible routes to all facilities, was completed last year.

Source: Belton Independent School District