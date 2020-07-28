Belton ISD Trustees move start of school to September 8th

BELTON, Texas – The Belton Independent School District Board of Trustees voted unanimously Monday to delay the start of the 2020-2021 school year until September 8.

The special board meeting was called following an announcement last week by the Bell County Public Health District ordering schools to not open for face-to-face instruction until after September 7. On Tuesday morning, Attorney General Ken Paxton weighed in on this authority, contradicting previously stated guidance from the Texas Education Agency.

A recent district survey found that 60 percent of Belton ISD families wanted a face-to-face return when school resumes. Teachers, meanwhile, said they would need more time to plan and prepare for teaching through online learning management systems.

The district says flexibility and agility will continue to be necessary components for a successful 2020-2021 school year.

The major changes to the academic calendar include:

The first day of school for students is now Sept. 8 instead of Aug. 19.

The first semester will extend into 2021, concluding on January 22.

The last day of school for students will be June 9 instead of May 26.

Graduation is moved from May 27 to June 10

Thanksgiving/fall break, winter break, spring break and other student holidays would remain as previously scheduled.

Source: Belton Independent School District