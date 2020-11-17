Belton ISD trustees told to expect growth, enrollment climbing

BELTON, Texas – Despite the pandemic and all the things connected with it, the Belton Independent School District has been showing an increase enrollment exceeding projections – with reports indicating there is more to come.

A demographic report trustees received Monday night indicated that despite the pandemic, families are continuing to move to the area and attend Belton ISD schools.

“Belton ISD experienced one of the best enrollments of any of our 80-plus clients,” said Bob Templeton, vice president of Templeton Demographics. “All of our clients except for two were down significantly.”

“The success of your approach to opening school, the good communication really paid off because your enrollment was so strong,” Templeton said. “We’re also forecasting that you’re going to continue to build 800-900 new homes per year for the next 3-5 years. That’s up a little bit from what we saw this year. We do not see any slow down coming from new housing activity.”

The report also showed that new home sales in the Belton ISD have more than doubled in the past ten years and that there is plenty of room for more.

Trustees were told that there are about 2,100 logs available to build on and more than 2,500 planned future lots in various stages of development.

The district is expected to add more than 2,370 students in the next five years.