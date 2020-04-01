Belton ISD wifi hotspots on 5 campuses

BELTON, TX – In an effort to make sure all students have access to wifi during the COVID-19 school closure, Bleton ISD has established hotspots.

Belton ISD has invested in wireless access points that cover immediate parking areas around five campuses.

Anyone who needs to access the internet can park near one of these campuses and get connectivity while still observing social distancing.

Some nearby homes may also be able to access our WiFi networks inside their homes.

The campuses with the enhanced WiFi points include Belton High School, Lake Belton Middle School, South Belton Middle School, North Belton Middle School and Miller Heights Elementary School.

BISD-issued devices should connect to the WiFi automatically.

Non-BISD devices can connect through the district’s Guest WiFi (password: guestbisd).

Technical help is available to students and families by contacting the Belton ISD Technology Help Desk. Families and students can reach the Help Desk from 7:30 a.m.-4:30 p.m., Monday-Friday at bisdsupport@bisd.net or (254) 215-4357.