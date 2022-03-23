BELTON, Texas – The Belton City Council passed a resolution Tuesday, allocating more than $5.6 million in state and federal COVID-19 recovery funds.

The funds are part of the American Rescue Plan, and must be spent by December 31, 2026. Most of Belton’s allocation will be spent on small business grants, infrastructure, and parks – although $700,000 is targeted to assist food distribution programs and utility bill assistance, and $1.2 million for employee pay increases.

The allocations approved by the Council include:

Amount: Project:

$400,000 Delinquent account assistance ($100,000)

Assistance program ($300,000)

$300,000 Expand or maintain nonprofit food distribution programs

$850,000 Small business grant program

$900,000 Construct park around historic standpipe

$500,000 Rehabilitate and restore vacant structure of historical Mount Zion Methodist Church

$1.52 million Construct and maintain infrastructure, including streets

$1.2 million Increase pay for government employees to maintain competitiveness

The $1.2 million in employee raises is a two percent salary increase for all City of Belton employees. The fund will pay for the first year of the increase, with the general fund budget absorbing those costs in future years.

Finance Director Mike Rodgers said the increase is necessary to stay competitive with other governmental entities, which have increased pay of their employees.

In order for businesses to qualify for the $850,000 in grants, they must show how COVID impacted their business – as well as provide a budget for the use of the funds and receipts for expenditures.

The money to help restore Mount Zion will improve one of the most unique historic properties on the Nolan Creek Hike & Bike Trail.

Building a park around the historic standpipe in South Belton has been a part of city plans for nearly a decade. The $500,000 allocated to the park is the first time significant funding has been available to help make the park a reality.