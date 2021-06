A 24-year-old Belton man is being held in the Bell County Jail under $150,000 bond on charges of aggravated sexual assault of a child.

Israel Garcia was booked into the jail Sunday following an investigation by the Belton Police Department’s Criminal Investigation Division.

He was actually picked up by sheriff’s deputies on the police warrant.

The felony charges were in connection with an incident involving an 8-year-old girl that was alleged to have occurred in 2017.