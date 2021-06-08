Belton man critically injured in crash that left a Houston woman dead

A Belton man whose car was hit head on by another car going the wrong way in his lane was reported in critical condition at a Bryan hospital.

The Department of Public Safety reported 30 year old Peter Klabnik of Belton was driving a 2014 Volkswagen Passat going east on Highway 105 near Navasota in Grimes County Monday morning when a 2015 Nissan Versa was going west in the wrong lane.

Investigating troopers said the Nissan first sideswiped a Ford F-150, then hit the Passat head on.

The driver of the Nissan Versa, identified as 42-year-old Rhoda Nimako of Houston, was pronounced dead at the scene.

The driver of the pickup was not injured.

Klabnik was airlifted to St Joseph Hospital in Bryan with critical injuries