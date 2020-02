The Bell County Grand Jury indicted a Belton man in connection with a New Year’s Day shooting.

23-year-old Ricardo Mendoza faces a Deadly Conduct Discharge of a Firearm charge and Aggravated Assault with a Deadly weapon charge.

Mendoza is accused of shooting a 19-year-old man in front of a home in the 500 block of East 3rd around 4:30 a.m. on January 1st of this year.

Authorities arrested him in Round Rock almost two weeks later.

The shooting victim is recovering from his injuries.