Belton Marching 100 members show some school spirit

Members of Belton’s Marching 100 and Color Guard showed off some school spirit with a video on Facebook and YouTube this week.

It features several marching band members playing the high school’s fight song, “Tigers Fight.”

The composite was put together as the students studied from home because of COVID-19. All in-person classes are canceled until at least May 4th.

If your high school or college band has put together a similar video, please send it to us at news@kwkt.com so we can feature it on this website and our newscasts.

