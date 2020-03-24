Closings
There are currently 20 active closings. Click for more details.

Belton moves May election to November because of COVID-19

Local News
Posted: / Updated:

TAMPA, FL – OCTOBER 22: Voting booths are setup at the Yuengling center on the campus of University of South Florida as workers prepare to open the doors to early voters on October 22, 2018 in Tampa, Florida. Florida voters head to the polls to cast their early ballots in the race for the Senate as well as the Governors seats. (Photo by Joe Raedle/Getty Images)

The City of Belton decided Tuesday to move the general election scheduled for May 2nd, 2020 to November 2rd. The decision was made due to local emergency orders.

Voters will decide on the Belton mayor and two city council seats.

City staff met with Mayor Marion Grayson and Mayor Pro Tem Wayne Carpenter to discuss the plan because of the COVID-19 pandemic. They were concerned about the health and safety of voters, election workers, and local election officials.

The Belton City Council also approved eliminating the 4% fee and $1.25 convenience fee for credit card charges through Sept. 30, 2020.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

COVID-19 State by state

COVID-19 Testing Vs. Confirmed Cases by State
This reflects the approximate number of coronavirus tests conducted in each state in the United States to date. The numbers in this data set are approximate and are based on current public information. The data collected is directly from each state's official department of health website. The coronavirus pandemic is an evolving crisis. We will update this database around 5 p.m. every day to keep the numbers as accurate as possible.

Stay Alert when weather strikes

Trending now

Upcoming Events

Stay Connected

               
KWKT FOX 44