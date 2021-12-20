The man accused of the July 30th shooting death of 39-year-old Jamel Jones in Belton has now been brought back to Bell County and is being held in the Bell County Jail.

Bond was set at $1,000,000 for 34-year-old Deon James Shamburger, who has been charged with murder in the case.

U.S. Marshals arrested Deon James Shamburger on a murder warrant on Tuesday, November 30th. He had been held in the Oklahoma County Detention Center while awaiting extradition back to Texas.

It was about 3:11 p.m. Friday, July 30 that Jones was shot in the torso while arguing with another man in the 1100 block of Shady Lane in Belton.

The shooter fled the scene in a car and Jones died at the scene.