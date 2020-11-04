Belton offering more COVID relief grants for small businesses

The City of Belton has announced another round of grants designed to help small businesses that lost business because of COVID-19.

This time around, grants could be up to $5000.

To be eligible, the applicant must be a locally owned, independent business with fifty or fewer full time employees as of this past March 1.

The business must be located within the Belton city limits with a physical and publicly accessible location in a commercial building or business district, and suffered a revenue decline related to COVID-19.

A business that had applied in the first round and did not get a grant can apply again, and a business that did get a previous grant also can apply again.

There are some types of businesses that are not eligible, including non-profits, lobbying organizations, gambling organizations, sexually oriented businesses, political organizations or home-based businesses.

The application should include information on the number of employees, revenue decline, general impact of COVID-19, proposed use of the grant funding, info on other grant applications the business has made and they were approved or disapproved and information on whether the business had to close or reduce operations.

It is hoped the grants can be distributed before December 15.

Deadline for submitting the application is November 13 either by e-mail to BeltonCRFgrant@ctcog.org or dropped off at Belton City Hall at 333 Water Street..