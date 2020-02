A Belton police officer is recovering from minor injuries after another driver hit his patrol car.

The crash happened in the 1600 block of North I-35 around 6:30 a.m. The officer was blocking a lane of traffic where another crash was being cleared.

Despite his emergency lights flashing, another vehicle hit the police car as the driver tried to go between it and a semi-truck.

EMS took the officer to the hospital. No word yet if the other driver was cited or arrested.