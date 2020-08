BELTON, Texas – To keep you up to date with the latest in the renaming of Belton Confederate Park, the city has added a new page to their website.

https://www.beltontexas.gov/confederatepark/ includes links to staff reports, powerpoints and audio of public meeting comments by the public and City Council.

The page also explains how the renaming process was started.

Source: City of Belton