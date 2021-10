BELTON, Texas – Police departments nationwide celebrated Coffee with a Cop Day on Wednesday morning.

The Central Texas community had the opportunity to have coffee, along with conversations with police officers who serve daily.



There was a little fun fact the Belton Police Department shared – their Detective Prestin met his now-fiancé at their last Coffee with a Cop!

While they didn’t guarentee a proposal, they did guarantee some great coffee and conversations.

Source: Belton Police Department