Belton PD investigating afternoon shooting

BELTON, Texas – Belton Police and a DPS Trooper responded Tuesday to a call of a shooting at the Avenue O and Loop 121 intersection at 2:50 p.m.

Two men were walking on Loop 121 after being released from Bell County Jail, when they were shot and received non-life threatening wounds. One of the men was transported to Baylor Scott & White Medical Center, and the other refused medical treatment. 

The person who fired the shots fled the scene in a dark colored sedan, possibly a Nissan Maxima.

The shooting victims are not from Belton.

FOX44 will have more information as it becomes available.

Source: Belton Police Department

