BELTON, Texas – The Belton Police Department is seeking to identify two people of interest in a string of vehicle burglaries.

The burglaries occurred overnight in the area of South Wall and Loop 121. A gun was among the items taken from the vehicles.

If you recognize these people, you can contact the Belton Police Department at 254-933-5840 or text your tips to 254-217-6764.

Source: Belton Police Department