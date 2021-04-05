Belton PD offering big incentive for police officer applicants

BELTON, Texas – The Belton Police Department is looking to beef up their staff with experienced officers, and are offering a big incentive.

$5,000 is being offered as a hiring incentive to certified and experienced officers. Applicants do not need to be certified by the Texas Commission on Law Enforcement, but must pass the Civil Servant exam. This will be offered Saturday, May 14th at 9:00 a.m. at the Central Texas Council of Governments.

The last day to apply is May 10th. Those interested can submit their applications by e-mail, fax, or in person to Human Resources or the Belton Police Department.

For more detailed information, you can visit https://www.beltontexas.gov/policecareers.

Source: Belton Police Department