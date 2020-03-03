Belton PD raising awareness of residents searching for unlocked cars

BELTON, Texas – The Belton Police Department is raising awareness of residents wandering around neighborhoods searching for unlocked cars.

These suspects are looking for cash, guns, and electronics. They are getting out of vehicles, walking the streets, and pulling vehicle door handles. A gun was taken from an unlocked vehicle on Sunday night. The suspects are leaving the area when they come across locked vehicles.

If you see any suspicious activity in your neighborhood, you can call the Belton Police Department at (254) 933-5843.

Source: Belton Police Department