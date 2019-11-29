UPDATE: Belton PD responding to four-vehicle accident

BELTON, Texas – UPDATE: The Belton Police Department reports Interstate 35 southbound traffic at Exit 293A is being diverted onto Interstate 14 westbound.

The roadway is slick and it may take a few hours to get the vehicle fluid off of I-35.

Below is the original text from this story:

The Belton Police Department reports units are working a four-vehicle accident at 292 southbound.

All lanes of traffic will be shut down in the area of I-35 and Loop 121. Hazmat cleanup is being required.

Travelers should consider alternate routes.

Source: Belton Police Department