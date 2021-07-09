Belton PD searching for suspects in convenience store robbery

BELTON, Texas – Belton PD needs your help identifying two suspects in a robbery.

The department is investigating a robbery which occurred at the CEFCO in the 600 block of Holland Road early Thursday morning. Two suspects entered the CEFCO and held the cashier at gunpoint.

The suspects fled the store in an unknown vehicle with an undisclosed amount of cash.

If you have any information about this robbery, or recognize the suspects in the photos above, you can

contact the Belton Police Department at 254-933-5840 or text your tips to 254-217-6769.

Source: Belton Police Department