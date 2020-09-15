Belton PD seeking to identify car burglars

BELTON, Texas – After three vehicle thefts and eight car burglaries over the weekend, the Belton Police Department needs your help to identify the people involved in this illegal activity.

The burglaries occurred early Sunday morning in the Saddle Creek and Liberty Valley neighborhoods. Four guns are among the items stolen in the burglaries. All of the targeted vehicles were unlocked at the time of the crime. The stolen vehicles had keys left in them, but all have since been recovered.

Belton PD frequently shares messages on social media to remind residents to “hide, lock and take,” which is an invitation for people to lock their vehicle doors and hide or take any valuable items with them. It also has an ongoing campaign that encourages residents to follow a “9 p.m. routine” by checking to make sure the car and house doors are locked.

The hope is that these reminders will lead people to some simple practices that could help residents to avoid becoming a victim of crime.

Source: Belton Police Department