Belton PD Silver Santa Program Returns

BELTON, Texas – The Belton Police Department is seeking donations in support of its seventh annual Silver Santa program.

The initiative benefits elderly Belton residents of the RU OK? Senior Welfare Program. Silver Santa’s goal is to provide a gift bag for each RU OK? participant for Christmas.

You can donate the following items: Bandages, Scarves, jumbo puzzle books, calendars, cotton gloves jumbo playing cards, lip balm, knitted winter hats, travel-size toiletries, small notepads, small flashlights, pocket planners, drink insulators, magnifying glasses, jar openers, socks, boxed tissues, disposable heat pads, blankets, and hand sanitizer.

You can find donation boxes at the Belton Police Department, Belton Area Chamber of Commerce, and Belton CVS. Donations will be accepted through Monday, December 6. Additional information about Silver Santa will be available soon on Belton Police Department social media sites.

Source: City of Belton