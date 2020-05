After a Belton pharmacy was robbed Sunday afternoon, police had a suspect in jail only about an hour and a half later.

Belton police spokesperson Candice Griffin said at approximately 2:15pm, the Belton Police Department responded to a robbery in progress at Walgreens, 100 Lake Road.

No weapons were displayed. He made a verbal demand and the staff complied.

Police were quickly able to take the suspect, identified as 22-year-old Joseph Knowles of Morgans Point Resort, into custody.