Belton police name suspect in July 30th murder

Deon Shamburger

Belton police have released the name of a man wanted in connection with the July 30th shooting death of 39-year-old Jamel Jones

Belton spokesman Paul Romer said a murder warrant has been issued for 34-yer-old Deon Shamburger.

If you know where Shamburger is located, you are asked to contact Belton police at 254-933-5860 to text tips to 254-217-6764.

In addition Bell County Crimestoppers is receiving tips at 254-526-8433.

Citizens are urged not to approach or attempt to apprehend Shamburger as he is possibly armed and dangerous.

It was about 3:11 p.m. Friday, July 30 that Jones was shot in the torso while arguing with another man in the 1100 block of Shady Lane.

The shooter fled the scene in a car and Jones died at the scene.

