Belton resident claims $1 million scratch ticket prize

AUSTIN / BELTON, Texas – A Belton resident has claimed a second-tier prize of $1 million in the Texas Lottery® scratch ticket game Instant Millionaire.

The ticket was purchased at LC Sarah Mart, located at 608 E. Central Avenue in Belton. The winner has decided to remain anonymous.

This was the 32nd of 40 second-tier prizes worth $1 million to be claimed in this game. Instant Millionaire offers more than $519 million in total prizes, including 10 top prizes of $2.5 million. Overall odds of winning any prize in the game are one in 3.20 – including break-even prizes.

Source: Texas Lottery Commission