Belton residents asked to conserve water

The City of Belton is initiating Stage 1 of its Drought Watch program and is asking residents to conserve water.

Spokesman Paul Romer said Monday normally when treated water in the elevated storage tanks does not refill to 80 % of capacity overnight, the status is triggered.

Although they are able to fully fill the tanks overnight, significant watering causes the level in the tanks to drop, resulting in low water oressure throughout the city.

Romer said the goal of a Stage 1 condition is to achieve voluntary water conservation to reduce water use.

Water customers in Belton are being asked to reduce water usage for non-essential purposes.

This includes refraining from filling swimming pools or washing cars.

The city is asking residents to limit watering to Sundays and Thursdays for those with a street address ending in and even number ( 0,2,4,6,8) and Saturdays and Wednesdays for those with a street address ending in an odd number ( 1,3,5,7,9)

They are also asking that they water only between the hours of midnight and 10:00 a.m. or 8:00p.m. to midnight on designated watering days.

Belton officials are continuously monitoring the water supply and will issue further notifications when changes are made or additional action is required.