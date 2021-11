BELTON, Texas – The Texas Department of Transportation plans to close parts of I-14 overnight on Sunday and Monday, to move barriers and stripe the road.

On Sunday, 7:00 p.m. to 6:00 a.m., eastbound lanes, Simmons Road to George Wilson Road, will be diverted to the frontage road.

On Monday, 7:00 p.m. to 6:00 a.m., westbound lanes in the same location will be diverted to the frontage road.

Source: City of Belton