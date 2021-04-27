Belton robbery suspect found in Fort Worth jail, brought back to face charges

A suspect in the march 2020 robbery of the Belton La Quinta Inn has been found in the Tarrant County Jail and has been brought back to Bell County to face charges.

It was March 31, 2020 that Belton police were called to the hotel on Loop 121 at 5:34 a.m.

The victim reported a man broke into the cash register and used force against the clerk to make good his escape.

The suspect was later identified as Bryan Patrick Simpson.

He was also identified as a suspect in several similar crimes along the I-35 Corridor and in the Dallas-Fort Worth area.

On March 5. 2021 a warrant was issued for his arrest in the Belton robbery and he was served with it in the Tarrant County Jail.

