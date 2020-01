BELTON, Texas – What is causing the concrete to crack in the roundabout at Sparta and Commerce in Belton?

This is the question work crews will try to answer on Tuesday night. To do this, they must close down the road at 8:30 p.m. to run some tests.

The closure is scheduled during the evening to minimize disruptions with travel in the area. Crews hope to have it open before the Wednesday morning commute. If it is raining, the test may be rescheduled.