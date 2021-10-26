Belton says water is fine, may show smell and taste of chlorine

The City of Belton has issued a statement regarding the quality of its water as Killeen deals with its current water problems.

Belton spokesperson Paul Romer said Tuesday that while Belton gets its water from the same source as Killeen, they have continued to meet quality standards.

He also said the Bell County Water Control & Improvement District No. 1, which provides water to several municipalities in the area, one of which is Belton, has announced that for the next month it is changing its water treatment process and that during this time water may have a faint chlorine smell and taste.

The temporary change in treatment is a response to water quality concerns Killeen is experiencing.

Romer noted that as part of routine maintenance, Belton regularly flushes its system and tests water to assure compliance with state standards.

The change of smell and taste in the water is not a safety concern.

Additional information is available on the WCID No. 1 website here