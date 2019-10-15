Belton Standpipe to be dedicated as local landmark

BELTON, Texas – A dedication ceremony to commemorate the Belton Standpipe as a local landmark will take place October 30.

The Belton Standpipe is located at 301 W. Avenue I. This exciting and historic event is open to the public, and is set for 11:00 a.m.

The Belton City Council has recognized the Standpipe as a significant part of the City’s history. It is listed on the National Register of Historic Places, and represents the ingenuity and forward thinking of Beltonians.

The tower was built in 1914, during a period of rapid growth when city leaders were working to modernize utility services. Concrete standpipes were once common, but steel water towers later replaced most of them – including in Belton on the same site.

The steel tower was demolished in May 2015. The Standpipe is a rare surviving example of its type.

The City plans to seek grant funding opportunities to support preservation efforts for the Standpipe. The preservation would be accomplished in two phases. The first phase includes removing loose plaster and ventilating the tower. The second phase would re-plaster, paint and add a corrosion inhibitor to complete the renovation of the tower.

Source: City of Belton