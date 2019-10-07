Belton teenager dies from asthma attack

Family and friends of 13-year-old Esmay Lopez are mourning her death today.

The South Belton Middle School student died Friday. Her family says she had a sudden asthma attack while playing with her brothers.

The parents tried to give her medicine, but say the asthma attack was too sudden for the nebulizer to take effect.

They called 9-1-1 and First Responders did everything they could to save the girl’s life, but she was too far gone according to family.

They have set up a GoFundMe account to cover funeral costs. Here is a link if you would like to help.

Belton ISD Acting Superintendent Dr. Robin Battershell released this statement about Esmay’s untimely death: