Belton teenager killed in crash on FM 1123

Texas State Troopers say 17-year-old Joshua Flanagin died when the car he was riding in crashed on FM 1123 just north of Hickerson Road early Sunday morning.

Investigators say the 20-year-old driver of the Subaru tried to avoid a deer in the road, lost control, and the car smashed into a tree around 1:41 a.m. January 5th.

The driver escaped, but Flanagin became trapped in the burning vehicle.

Bell County Justice of the Peace Cliff Coleman declared the teenager dead at 3:36 a.m.

Belton ISD says Flanagin was a student at Belton High School and that counselors would be on campus for students and staff.

Flanagin was one of two Belton students who died during the Winter Break. The other, Joshua Reyner, died January 2nd of a gunshot.