Belton woman killed in Little River area crash

The Department of Public Safety reports a 58 year old Belton woman was killed in a Thursday morning traffic crash near Little River-Academy.

DPS spokesman Bryan Washko said the accident occurred about 5:50 a.m. on FM 436 about three-tenths of a mile east of Little River.

The report indicated a 2002 Ford Ranger pickup operated by Lona Gail Thorne of Belton was going east on FM 436 when she failed to negotiate a curve.

The pickup left the roadway and rolled over.

Thorne was pronounced dead at the scene.