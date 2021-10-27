Beltonian Theatre offering historic scares with Haunted House

BELTON, Texas – The Beltonian Theatre has been a staple in the Central Texas area for decades, acting as a music venue and cinema – but this Halloween, you can experience it in a whole new light.

The theatre is being transformed into a haunted house, and employees claim there are real haunts happening there. A tragic event over 50 years ago is now drawing folks in for a good scare.

“The Beltonian Theatre is haunted, and we want to showcase that to people,” says owner Zechariah Baker.

Employees at the historic building say the theatre is haunted by the spirit of 13-year-old Mary.

“Mary was hit by a car out on the steps of the Beltonian a little over 65 years ago. She’s the main spirit that haunts the Beltonian Theatre,” said Baker.

Baker says he hopes by hosting this haunted house, Mary will get all her scares out of her system.

“She’s very jealous. She died when she was 13, and didn’t get to experience life. So she’s angry and jealous, and she sees people come to the Beltonian and having a great time and enjoying themselves, and that just makes her more powerful and more angry,” said Baker.

For those not wanting to have nightmares all night, they are offering a kid-friendly alternative.

“We get as close as we can to scaring the life out of you, as scary as it can be,” said Baker. “We are not going to actively scare the kiddos, the lights will be up a little bit, the music won’t be as loud. It’s basically like a show-and-tell of some scary stuff.”

All of the proceeds from the haunted house go directly to the upkeep of the over-100-year-old building.

“I love to pour money back into this old theatre, and it does require maintenance being so old. And so, I really enjoy improving things and making a better experience for my guests as much as I can,” said Baker.

The adult experience is happening now through Halloween night, and the kid-friendly experience will be this weekend in the afternoon.

Click HERE to buy tickets online.