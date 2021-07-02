Belton’s Fourth of July Parade returns in 2021

BELTON, Texas – The Belton Fourth of July Parade is back in 2021 – and you’ll see us, the FOX44 Team, walking along the route!

Festivities begin Saturday at 9:00 a.m. at the Bell County Courthouse with a patriotic program, followed by the parade at 10:00 a.m., which begins at the University of Mary-Hardin Baylor campus.

The parade will will move through 10th Avenue and Main Street, and end at the Police Memorial on Birdwell Street.

The Festival on Nolan Creek will follow the morning festivities, with a hotdog eating contest at noon.

Be sure to come out and give us at FOX44 a wave as we pass by!

In addition, the City of Belton has also issued the following statement: