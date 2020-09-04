Belton’s Grand Avenue Theater reopens

BELTON, Texas – The Grand Avenue Theater in Belton opened it’s doors to movie lovers on Thursday – sharing a Facebook video inviting you to sit back, relax, and be entertained.

Like other theaters, seats are marked off to maintain social distance between groups of people.

Masks are required in the lobby and hallways, but you can take it off to enjoy concessions and your movie.

Grand Avenue is also asking patrons to buy tickets online and to use mobile device as an electronic ticket.

Source: Grand Avenue Theater