Central Texas (FOX 44) – Ben Bius has announced his intention to seek the Republican nomination for the District 12 seat in the Texas House of Representatives.

District 12 includes parts of Grimes, Harris, Houston, Lee, Leon, Limestone, Madison, Milam, Montgomery, Robertson, Trinity, Walker, Waller and Washington Counties.

Bius is listed in his announcement as being an independent businessman descended from a line of Texas farmers, ranchers and merchants. His announcement notes he is the founder and CEO of a group of real estate investments, developments and a construction company based in Huntsville.

“On Friday, I will journey to Austin to make my candidacy official by filing with the Republican Party of Texas. Citizens from across the entire 12th District, as well as state, national and community leaders, have reached out encouraging me to rejoin the race and help them have their conservative values represented,” Bius stated.

He lists himself as a conservative “supporting candidates like Donald Trump, Ted Cruz and many others,” and said in his announcement that he recognizes that “to whom much is given, much is expected.” He said he believes “we must be constantly vigilant, and it is our duty to stand and serve when called.”

He graduated from Sam Houston State University in 1979, majoring in Finance.