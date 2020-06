WACO, Texas – The race for mayor in Waco is now down to two candidates.

Fitness Instructor Benny Sims told FOX44 News he is dropping out of the election. This leaves District Four Councilman Dillon Meek and David Morrow to battle it out for the seat Mayor Kyle Deaver currently holds.

Deaver has decided not to run again.

The election has been pushed back until November due to COVID-19.