Former Vice President Joe Biden, left, and Sen. Bernie Sanders, I-Vt., right, greet each other before they participate in a Democratic presidential primary debate at CNN Studios in Washington, Sunday, March 15, 2020. (AP Photo/Evan Vucci)

Senator Bernie Sanders endorsed Joseph R. Biden Jr. as the Democratic nominee for president Monday.

Senator Sanders and Joe Biden appeared in a live stream together where Sanders told Biden “We need you in the White House.”

“Today, I am asking all Americans, I’m asking every Democrat, I’m asking every Independent, I’m asking a lot of Republicans, to come together in this campaign to support your candidacy, which I endorse,” Sanders said.